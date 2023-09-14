TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Fishermen leaders of Tamil Nadu have sought immediate intervention of Central and state governments against the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen of their state by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Earlier reports claimed that nine fishermen from Pudukkottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base for questioning.

However, later, state police authorities revealed that eight fishermen from Rameswaram who had gone fishing near Neduntheevu also were in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

Antony, a fisherman leader from Pudukottai while speaking to IANS said, "The Sri Lankan Navy has impounded three costly mechanical boats and taken 17 fishermen into custody. We want immediate intervention in the matter by the state and central governments and make their release possible."

Notably, nine fishermen from Pudukottai were taken into custody while they were fishing at Neduntheevu and taken to Sri Lankan port for questioning.

The Sri Lankan Navy levelled allegations that the Indian fishermen had crossed into the International waters on the Sri Lankan side and were fishing after crossing International Marine Border Line (IMBL) when they were arrested.

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the Central and state governments should help the Indian fishermen being brought back from the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

