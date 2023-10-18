TN firecracker accidents: PMK demands Rs 25L as ex-gratia to families of deceased

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder, S. Ramadoss, has demanded a financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased in the two separate firecracker accidents at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader in a statement said, "The reason for these incidents is the lack of full implementation of safety rules. The Tamil Nadu government must provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased."

The Tamil Maanila Congress leader and former Union Minister, G.K. Vasan in a statementdemanded the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

He added in a statement that 15 persons from Krishnagiri district, four from Ariyalur district and 11 from Keezhapur died in firecracker accidents in the past one month.

Vasan in the statement said, "Fireworks factories must ensure that all safety rules and regulations are followed. The workers should be trained and experienced in that environment. The government must do an audit of registered and non-registered fireworks factories to regulate and monitor them by appointing officials in every district. A minimum of Rs 10 lakh should be given as compensation to the families of the deceased."

Tamil Nadu Congress Legislature party leader, Selvaperunthagai, called upon the district administration to do a safety audit of all the fireworks factories and storage facilities immediately as Diwali was fast approaching.

He urged the state government to take steps to prevent such incidents and to provide the best medical treatment to those injured.

