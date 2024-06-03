TN to employ 8,209 instructors for high-tech labs in schools

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Under the Samagra Shiksha programme, the government of Tamil Nadu will employ 8,209 administrators-cum-instructors in high-tech laboratories of government schools for 60 months or 5 years.

The Project Director of Samagra Shiksha has directed all district educational officers of Tamil Nadu to make the appointments with immediate effect.

A Samagra Shiksha circular stated that the administrators will be employed for operations and maintenance duty for 60 months.

The project will be executed with the support of a private enterprise.

The department laid down a two-part testing process for selection of candidates with a screening test to assess soft technical skills with dynamically-generated questions.

The second level will be a computer-based test for those who pass screening and will be a monitored test focused on core skills and academic knowledge to further refine the selection which is likely to be done on June 5 in all 38 districts of TN.

The high-tech labs will upgrade technical infrastructure to equip students with knowledge of the latest technological advancements.

The Tamil Nadu government has also established 22,931 smart boards and 8,209 high-tech labs in government schools.

This is a marked difference from the chalk and board teaching methods in schools at present.

