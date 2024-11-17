TN BJP calls for removal of Health Minister Ma Subramanian on doctor stabbing case

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has called for the immediate removal of state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, citing a “deepening healthcare crisis” in the state.

Prasad’s demand comes in the wake of the shocking stabbing of Dr. Balaji, an oncologist at Chennai’s Kalaignar Centenary Hospital, by Vignesh, a 26-year-old man.

The BJP leader argued that this incident exposes the grim reality of the state’s healthcare system, contradicting the DMK government’s claims of operating the best government hospitals in India.

Prasad criticised the severe shortage of doctors, nurses, and medical staff in Tamil Nadu’s government hospitals, which he said has led to unbearable work pressure, mental stress, and frustration among healthcare workers.

“Patients from economically weaker sections bear the brunt of this crisis, facing immense hardship and humiliation due to the lack of basic facilities, including beds, medicines, and diagnostic equipment,”

Prasad also highlighted the “deteriorating condition” of government hospitals across districts, claiming that the DMK government has “failed” to fulfil its electoral promises and address doctors’ long-standing demands.

“Despite Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s empty boasts in press conferences, Tamil Nadu’s healthcare system is in shambles. His inability to address basic needs and improve hospital administration amounts to gross dereliction of duty,” he said.

The BJP leader urged the government to prioritise healthcare reforms, including an increase in the doctor-patient ratio, enhancing the strength of nurses and medical staff, improving laboratory facilities, ensuring uninterrupted medicine supply and augmenting bed capacity in hospitals.

He stressed that the crumbling healthcare infrastructure has not only impacted patients but also triggered incidents of violence, as seen in the recent stabbing incident.

“The people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than a government that prioritises rhetoric over real action. The DMK government must be held accountable for its healthcare failures and take immediate steps to revamp the system,” Prasad added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.