TN approves comprehensive welfare package for conservancy workers

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Thursday approved six major welfare initiatives for conservancy workers, a day after Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) staff staging protests outside Ripon Building were evicted and detained by police.

The measures include free breakfast, medical treatment, enhanced insurance cover, housing, entrepreneurship subsidies, and expanded education support for workers’ children.

Acknowledging that conservancy work starts early and often leaves little time for breakfast, the government will provide free morning meals through urban local bodies. The scheme will begin in Chennai and later extend to other towns and cities.

A new programme will also be launched to identify occupational hazards faced by conservancy workers and ensure they receive appropriate medical care.

Insurance coverage for registered members of the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board will be increased with an additional Rs 5 lakh accident cover, raising the total compensation for accidental death at work to Rs 10 lakh for the family.

To promote economic self-reliance, workers will be eligible for a 35 per cent subsidy on project costs up to Rs 3.5 lakh for entrepreneurship ventures, along with a 6 per cent interest subsidy if dues are paid on time. The state will allocate Rs 10 crore annually for this purpose.

On the education front, assistance already provided for higher studies will be expanded to cover hostel and book fees for workers’ children.

In housing, the government plans to build 30,000 houses in urban areas within three years for conservancy workers without homes, in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

In rural areas, they will be prioritised under the ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam’ scheme. Responding to questions on the workers’ demands and recent detentions, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said related cases are pending before the Madras High Court and the labour tribunal.

He noted that there have been around 12 rounds of talks involving ministers and the Mayor.

Reiterating the government’s willingness to continue dialogue, he appealed to the workers to return to duty, pointing to the welfare measures introduced by the Chief Minister as evidence of the administration’s commitment to their well-being.

