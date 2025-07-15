Tillotama Shome to star in Shweta Tripathi’s maiden production 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Shweta Tripathi, who is producing a queer love story 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', has joined hands with actress and her friend, Tillotama Shome, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

The movie is going to be directed by Sanjoy Nag and it's slated to go on floors by the end of 2025.

Shweta said, "This film is very close to my heart — not just because it’s my first as a producer, but because of what it stands for. Queer love stories deserve to be told with honesty, beauty, and nuance.”

The actress-producer said that having Tillotama on board makes this film even more special.

“She’s not just a phenomenal actor, she’s also someone I deeply admire and trust. We’ve been wanting to work together for a long time, and I can’t think of a better project to begin this journey with."

In May, Shweta made her debut as a theatre producer with the staging of the critically acclaimed British play titled 'Cock'. The play had its premiere show on June 6 in Delhi and June 10 in Mumbai at Prithvi Theatre.

Shweta produced it under her theatre production company called AllMyTea.The play had Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, Harssh Singh.

The actress first gained recognition for her role in Masaan, where she played actor Vicky Kaushal's girlfriend.

Before her work on the sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life, she worked at Pixion trailer house, a post-production house in Mumbai, and also ran a theater company called All My Tea Productions. She was a part of The Trip and made her Tamil debut with Mehandi Circus directed by Saravana Rajendran.

She was also a part of the movie Zoo, India's first feature-length movie shot entirely on an iPhone.

Shweta later appeared in the web series Mirzapur as Golu Gupta. Her film Gone Kesh is her most ambitious, wherein she plays an adolescent dancer who develops alopecia and loses her hair and her self-esteem.

She is also admired for her role in TVF Tripling in the 3rd episode of season 2 as Begum Zainab, who is in love with the elderly Nawab. In season 2 of Laakhon Mein Ek, she played the lead role of Dr. Shreya.

The actress was last seen in Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film stars Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

