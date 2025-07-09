Tiger Shroff shows off his impressive abs transformation as he announces wrap on ‘Baaghi 4’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday, took to social media to share an exciting update about his upcoming actioner “Baaghi 4.”

The 'War' actor announced the wrap-up of his upcoming film and gave a glimpse of his impressive physical transformation, proudly showing off his sculpted abs. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shroff shared a couple of photos where he is seen holding the clapboard. In the images, the actor also flaunted his chiseled and ripped abs, showcasing the dramatic transformation he has undergone for the film.

In the caption of his post, Tiger revealed that he had never bled as much for any film as he did for “Baaghi 4.” He wrote, “And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon.”

Sajid Nadiadwala's action-packed franchise “Baaghi 4” also stars Sonam Bajwa. Last year in November, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha, and that the actioner will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

“A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha,” he captioned the post.

The "Baaghi" franchise began in 2016 with its first installment, an action-packed thriller directed by Sabbir Khan. The film was a partial adaptation of the 2004 Telugu hit “Varsham." The original starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu.

The second chapter, “Baaghi 2,” hit theatres in 2018 under the direction of Ahmed Khan. A remake of the Telugu film Kshanam, this installment featured Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma.

The third film in the series, also helmed by Ahmed Khan, was released in 2020. It featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

