'Kattalan' makers welcome Anson Paul on board film's unit

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's eagerly awaited pan-Indian film, 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Wednesday welcomed actor Anson Paul onboard the unit of the film.

Following the blockbuster success of Marco, which earned widespread acclaim across India and beyond, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller.

On Wednesday, Cubes Entertainments took to its Instagram page to welcome actor Anson Paul.

It said, "Welcoming The Style Icon @anson__paul to the world of ‘Kattalan’. Anson Paul is a dynamic and versatile Indian actor known for his impactful performances across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Rising to fame with critically acclaimed roles in Marco(2025),Abrahminte Santhathikal(2018), Aadu 2(2017) and Solo (2017), Anson effortlessly blends charm with intensity, making him a promising face of the new-age South Indian cinema. Shareef Muhammed Presents - ‘Kattalan’."

Anson Paul is the latest to join the cast, which already has some talented names in it.

It may be recalled that the makers had welcomed promising talent Shon Joy to the unit of Kattalan on Tuesday. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and natural charisma and is considered a promising talent.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Jailer (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

