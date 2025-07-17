Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to show off his stamina as he performed a series of impressive back-to-back flips.

Known for his exceptional fitness and intense workout regime, the War actor posted a video on his Instagram where he is seen nailing backflips like a pro, showcasing his flexibility. Alongside the clip, Shroff captioned the post, “Chakkar aya … bahot dino baad.” The ‘Baaghi’ actor also added singer King’s trending track, “Tu Aake Dekhle” to the song. Reacting to this post, many netizens praised Shroff for his impressive stamina and agility. One user commented, “Wow! Last flip, you were flying sir.” Another said, “Superb.”

Yesterday, the ‘Heropanti’ actor posted an image from his upcoming actioner and addressed his fans, apologizing for the wait and assuring them that an exciting update is just around the corner.

Tiger wrote, “Dear army, im so sorry to keep you all waiting. Ive been seeing your messages and posts everyday and trust me im as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you its worth the wait! giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected! p.s - love all these posters you guys making thank you so much almost time @nadiadwalagrandson.”

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor had recently wrapped up the shoot of "Baaghi 4." Announcing the same, Tiger Shroff posted photos where he was seen holding the clapboard. In the images, the actor also flaunted his chiseled and ripped abs, showcasing the dramatic transformation he has undergone for the film.

“And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon,” he wrote as the caption.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s "Baaghi 4" will also feature Sonam Bajwa alongside Tiger Shroff. The fourth installment, directed by A. Harsha, is slated for release on September 5, 2025.

