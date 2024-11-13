Tiger Shroff brings ‘sexy back’ as he flaunts well-chiseled physique

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff on Wednesday morning shared a video of him flaunting his perfectly chiseled back.

Tiger took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome video of himself. In the clip, the actor is seen doing pull ups shirtless. His toned and muscular back is towards the camera.

For the caption, he wrote: “Knowledge is knowing, wisdom is doing - Iron Mike.”

This is not the first time Tiger, who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, hs showcased his perfect body on social media.

In September, he was seen flaunting his washboard abs as he was only wearing orange coloured joggers. He showing off his well-sculpted back and biceps.

The video is captioned with a sun and Tiger emoji.

On the work front, Tiger made his acting debut in 2012, with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy 'Heropanti'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He has then been a part of projects like-- 'Baaghi', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Munna Michael', 'Baaghi 2', 'Student of the Year 2', 'War', 'Baaghi 3', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Ganapath'.

The 34-year-old was last seen in science fiction action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

He next has 'Eagle'. The actor’s latest work is “Singham Again”, directed by Rohit Shetty. In the film, which has been given a spin of Ramayana, played the role of Laxman to Ajay Devgn’s Rama. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff.

Actor Arjun Kapoor played the role of Danger Lanka inspired by Raavan in the film, which released in Diwali.

