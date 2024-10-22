Throwback: When Salman Khan thought his replica looked better than him

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his charismatic persona, never misses an opportunity to charm fans with his delightful sense of humour.

Whether cracking jokes during interviews or sharing funny anecdotes on social media, Salman’s comedic flair makes him a true entertainer both on and off the screen. An old video of the actor is currently making rounds on social media, where Khan can be seen admiring his own wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum.

The clip is from the time when Salman’s wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London. In the video, Salman humorously commented, “The hair is thicker, no eye bags, no double chin, arms are bigger, and the nose is sharper. I think he looks cool".

Salman looked dapper in a long brown leather overcoat paired with his signature torn jeans and a white glittery t-shirt. Meanwhile, Khan is making headlines for his cameo in Rohit Shetty's cop universe in ‘Singham Again'.

The ‘Kick’ actor has reportedly shot a post-credit scene with Ajay Devgn.

According to the latest reports, Devgn and Khan have filmed a special scene at Filmcity today. A source was quoted as saying, “Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it and said, 'It's you and Ajay. You are brothers. That's enough of a reason for me to do the cameo'. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again",

Salman is also set to appear in AR Murugadoss’s upcoming film 'Sikandar' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Khan has already started shooting, and the film is currently in production. It is expected around Eid next year. He is currently seen hosting the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18'.

