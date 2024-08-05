Thrilling climax with massive action block in progress for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The highly anticipated Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ may have shifted its release to December 6, but the film’s team is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a stellar cinematic experience. Currently, the filmmakers are busy mounting an action block for the high-voltage climax of the film.

On Monday, the makers took to Instagram and shared an update with a short snippet from the film, featuring Allu Arjun in his thrilling avatar.

They provided further details about the shoot in the caption, stating, “Shoot Update: #Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

Amid rising anticipation for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, this update has only heightened excitement. The massive action sequence is expected to deliver a grand theatrical experience.

Earlier reports indicated that the film experienced delays due to post-production issues. Editor Karthika Srinivas left the project, and the editing was taken over by Navin Nooli, who is currently working on the final cut. Additionally, director Sukumar considered reshooting some parts of the film to improve the quality of the VFX.

As soon as the release date for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was moved from August 15 to December 6, other films from Hindi and Telugu cinema quickly booked the August 15 slot to leverage the festive release.

Films such as ‘Stree 2’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, and ‘Double iSmart’ are now set to release on August 15 to coincide with Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

The film will arrive in cinemas roughly three years after the release of its first part.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.