Three-wheelers, e-rickshaw on one-day strike in Patna

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) People in Patna were in for a harrowing time after the three-wheeler and e-rickshaw drivers went on a one-day strike on Tuesday.

The move comes after the Municipal Corporation of Patna removed their stands from Patna Junction and Tata Park in the city to rid the area of traffic snarls caused by the three-wheelers.

The drivers of three-wheelers would stop their vehicles at the junction and many other places leading to traffic jams. They occupy more than half of the roads at various places like Gandhi Maidan’s Kargil Chowk, Saguna Mor, Mithapur Chowk among others.

Owing to inadequate public transport facilities, the people could be seen walking on the streets to reach their destinations.

Even the state state road transport department does not have adequate buses in the fleet to provide a smooth transportation medium to common commuters.

The Patna metro is under construction. Even private taxis like Ola, Uber or bike taxis are not popular among common people. Majority of them do not know how to book them on apps.

The streets are wearing a deserted look as the three-wheelers and e-Rickshaw have completely pulled off from the streets.

Meanwhile, three wheeler association leaders believe that the act of municipal corporations has created a huge challenge to drivers of three wheelers and e-rickshaw to earn for their livelihood.

“We have resorted to strike for our rights to secure our lives. They have removed the stands from Patna

Junction and other places which led to huge loss of our earnings,” said Pappu Yadav, president of three-wheelers association of Patna.

