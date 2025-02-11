Three killed as auto crashes into stationary truck in Bihar

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) Three persons, including a woman, were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at Muthani village under Mohania police station limits on NH-19 when an auto-rickshaw overturned after crashing into a parked truck.

According to the police, the victims were returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy dip in the Mahakumbh when the incident took place.

The auto driver allegedly fell asleep, leading to the collision with a stationary truck on the highway.

The deceased have been identified as Anju Singh, wife of Pappu Singh, resident of Daltonganj, Rajkumar Singh, resident of New Area Town, Aurangabad, and Pappu Kumar (auto driver).

The injured have been identified as Kanchan Singh, wife of deceased Rajkumar Singh and Anjali Kumari, daughter of deceased Rajkumar Singh. Both victims are undergoing treatment at Bhabua Sadar Hospital.

Following the accident, Mohania police station in-charge Priyash Priyadarshi confirmed the details and stated: "Five people were returning by auto after bathing in Prayagraj. The auto driver fell asleep and hit a stationary truck. As a result, three people, including a woman, died, while the other two sustained injuries. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem."

Similarly, two minor students lost their lives and 12 others were critically injured in a road accident in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on February 7.

The fatal accident occurred near Devkali village under Obra police station in the district.

Earlier on January 30, three persons were killed and one other was seriously injured in a collision between two bikes in Aurangabad district.

That fatal accident occurred near the Pratappur crossing in the Bandeya police station area of Goh block.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution while driving long distances to prevent such fatal accidents.

