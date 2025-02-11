Will never sit in one office with BJP, claims NC

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) J&K ruling National Conference (NC) Spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq claimed on Tuesday that NC will never sit in one office with the BJP and dismissed rumours about the two parties entering into a “done sort” of political alliance in J&K.

Dispelling media reports about the meeting between J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken place in the backdrop of the NC President Farooq Abdullah having worked out some political alliance with the BJP, Tanvir Sadiq told reporters that nothing is “cooking up” between the NC and the BJP.

Reports have also indicated the coming close of the BJP and the NC after the defeat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi elections had also quoted the souring of relations between the Congress and the NC.

Tanvir Sadiq, who also represents the Zadibal Assembly constituency in Srinagar district as the NC MLA, said that the Chief Minister met Amit Shah in Delhi as he had met the Union Home Minister in the past as well.

“He has met him in the past as well. There were no special arrangements this time as the Chief Minister could meet him anytime for the well-being of the people. NC is against the policies of the BJP and has fought the elections against it. Those responsible for creating confusion will not be entertained by the party in the future,” he further claimed.

However, he also claimed that the working relations always remained between J&K and Centre and it will “continue to exist”.

“Let me make it clear that BJP and NC can never sit in one office,” he further claimed.

“NC has all along opposed the BJP as a rightwing party which removed Article 370 and took away all the rights of the J&K people by dividing the state into two union territories,” he said.

He added that the main electoral plank of the NC in Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections had been to oppose the policies and the priorities of the BJP and its “proxies” in J&K.

“We came to power in J&K not as an ally of the BJP, but as its main opponent. We got power by fighting elections against the BJP,” he said.

Another senior NC leader, who did not want to be named, also claimed, “Saying that we are working for some political alliance with the BJP or seeking its support to remain in power would be a betrayal with people’s mandate. That is out of the question.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.