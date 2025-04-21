Three held for abduction and killing of teen in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 21 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested three accused persons for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of a 17-year-old boy from the Devilal Colony area here, officials said.

Now with the arrest of the accused trio, the police claimed to have arrested 11 accused in total till now.

The accused have been identified as Amardeep and Shivam, both residents of Gurugram, and Arun, a resident of Bhiwani.

The suspects were arrested from Basai Chowk in Gurugram on Sunday.

The incident took place on January 15.

The teenager's father had filed a kidnapping complaint on January 12.

The victim's father told the police that his son was kidnapped from near a church in Devilal Colony around 7:30 p.m. on January 12.

Based on his complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered at the Sector-9A police station of Gurugram.

During the investigation, the investigation team recovered the body on January 15 from near Basai village, to which a section related to murder was also added in the case, police said.

During the probe, joint teams of Sector-9A police station, Sector-10 crime branch, and Sector-17 crime branch, while taking action in the case, had arrested eight accused, including a minor, from different locations.

During questioning, it was found that one of the accused became a friend of the deceased and took him into confidence.

"On January 12, the deceased was made to drink alcohol and kidnapped and taken to a place between Basai and Dwarka Expressway by around nine to 10 criminals and killed after they beat him with stones and sticks over an enmity," police had said.

While checking police criminal cases, it was also found that three cases have already been registered against the deceased teenager in connection with the fighting.

While the accused were also involved in a similar nature of case, police said.

