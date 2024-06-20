Three CPI (Maoist) members surrender in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Three members of the banned CPI (Maoist) have surrendered in Odisha before the Superintendent of Police of Malkangiri district, an official said on Thursday.

They were identified as Deva Madvi (18), Adma Madkami (24), and Muka Sodi (25) of Entapad in Sukma district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

All of them belonged to the Grama Rakshya Dala of the South Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist).

Both Madvi and Sodi used to collect rations and work as 'couriers' for the Maoists.

Meanwhile, Madkami, who joined the Maoist group in 2019, participated in various activities like extortion, planting of IEDs, and an attack on a police camp.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.