Three arrested for daylight robbery at jewellery shop in Jammu

Jammu, April 4 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested for their involvement in a broad daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu city in February this year, police said on Friday.

The three arrested persons, including a lawyer, revealed during questioning that they were inspired by a gold heist in Delhi's Samaypur Badli in 2023, the police said.

"The arrested persons include the mastermind, lawyer, Rahul Sharma of Lower Kana, Bishnah. The other two accused were identified as Sunil Sharma, 26 and Tushar Kumar, 22, who carried out the robbery," they said.

"Police have successfully solved the sensational Greater Kailash jewellery shop robbery case, bringing the culprits to justice. Three persons, including a lawyer, have been arrested," SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh told reporters.

Police said on February 1, two armed robbers entered Anand Jewellers in Greater Kailash and held the lone woman shop owner at knifepoint.

"The robbers then looted gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees besides a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. A case was registered at Gangyal police station, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP(city south) was formed. Their technology-driven and intelligence-based efforts led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused," the police said.

The police have also recovered some stolen gold jewellery from the accused.

The police advised the shopkeepers to limit the display of valuable jewellery and report any suspicious activity by dialling 100 or informing the nearest police station.

In another incident that followed the Greater Kailash robbery, thieves broke open the shutter of another shop in the city and walked away with some cash the shopkeeper had left in the cash box.

With the solving of the jewellery robbery case, it is expected that other untraced thefts, etc, will soon find a solution.

