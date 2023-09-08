Threads rolls out 'keyword search' to more countries, including India

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Meta's Twitter (now X) rival Threads has rolled out a "keyword search" feature to more countries, including India, on both mobile and web -- which the company started testing in Australia and New Zealand last week.

Along with India, the company rolled out the feature in Argentina, Mexico, the UK, and the US.

"Today, we'll start rolling out keyword search in English and Spanish, in countries where most people post in those languages -- such as Argentina, India, Mexico, the UK, and the US -- on both mobile and web," Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Meta also said that it is "working on bringing the feature to other languages and countries as soon as we can".

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared the development in a Threads post.

"Rolling out to most English and Spanish-speaking countries today. More to come soon," he said.

However, Threads has been in steady decline after peaking at around 50,000 daily active users globally on Android devices in early July and now stands at around 10 million.

According to the digital intelligence platform Similarweb, the numbers are less than a tenth of Twitter's usership.

Over 10 million people joined the social media app within seven hours of its July 5 launch, according to Zuckerberg.

Threads became the most downloaded non-game app on its first day in a decade, as per the market intelligence data provider Sensor Tower, and surpassed 100 million users.

The report also mentioned that the users on Threads spend just 2.4 minutes a day on the app, down over 80 per cent from its early July peak.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.