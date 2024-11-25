Those rejected by people repeatedly, try to control House through chaos: PM Modi slams Oppn

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Opposition on Monday, accusing them of disrupting Parliament and denying meaningful discussions.

He stated that those "who have been rejected by the people multiple times are attempting to control the House through chaos."

Speaking to the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, PM Modi underscored the significance of this session, terming it a special occasion as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

"This is the Winter Session, hopefully, the atmosphere will also be cool. This is the last session of 2024, and the country is enthusiastically awaiting 2025. This session is special in many ways. The most significant aspect is that our Constitution is entering its 75th year -- a monumental moment for our democracy. Tomorrow, we will commence this extraordinary occasion together in the new Parliament building," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the rigorous deliberations undertaken by the framers of the Constitution, leading to the creation of a remarkable document. "One of the Constitution's key elements is our Parliament and our parliamentarians," he added.

Calling for productive and healthy debates, PM Modi took aim at the Opposition for obstructing proceedings.

"The people who have been rejected repeatedly by the electorate, try to control Parliament through disruptions. While they fail, their actions are being closely observed by the people of the country. The most troubling aspect is that new MPs, who bring fresh ideas and perspectives, are being denied their rightful opportunity to speak in Parliament due to such disruptions," he said.

Stressing the importance of intergenerational learning in a democracy, the Prime Minister said, "Every generation in a democracy has the responsibility to train future generations. However, those rejected by the people 80-90 times do not let discussions take place in Parliament."

"They neither understand the aspirations of the people nor live up to their expectations, and that is why the public continues to reject them," he added.

Reflecting on India's growing prominence on the global stage, PM Modi said, "The world looks at India with hope. At such a crucial time, our discussions in Parliament can further enhance India's standing before the world. India rarely gets opportunities like this, and it is our duty to ensure that the trust voters place in democracy and the Constitution is upheld through meaningful work in Parliament."

He urged all members to make up for lost time and engage in substantive debates on critical issues.

"A message should go out that the dedication of voters to democracy, the Constitution, and the sanctity of parliamentary proceedings is being honoured by their elected representatives," he said.

The Prime Minister concluded by expressing hope for a productive session, stressing that healthy discussions are essential to address the nation's pressing concerns.

"The voters of India are committed to democracy, their loyalty to the Constitution, and their confidence in the parliamentary system. It is essential for everyone in Parliament to reflect the sentiments of the people. To achieve this, we must discuss various aspects of each topic in a constructive manner. This will inspire future generations as well. I hope this session proves to be productive, and I encourage all esteemed MPs to approach it with passion and enthusiasm," he said.

