Those afraid of ED have been set aside: Husain Dalwai on Maha Cong getting new chief

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Congress high command has appointed former MLA Harshvardhan Sapkal as the new Maharashtra Congress Committee (MPCC) President, replacing Nana Patole.

Reacting to the decision, senior Congress leader and former MP Husain Dalwai welcomed the move, calling it a "much-needed step" at the right time and remarked that those who are afraid of the ED and other agencies have been set aside.

This leadership change comes two months after the party's poor performance in the state Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS Dalwai said, "It is a very good thing that a decision has finally been made on this long-pending matter. I believe that those who are afraid of the ED and other agencies have been set aside, and a true leader has been given the position. I welcome this decision."

He further stated that leaders who fear central agencies cannot lead the party, emphasising that a strong and fearless leader like Harshvardhan Sapkal who follows Gandhian principles was needed to revive the Congress in Maharashtra.

"The central leadership has made the right decision. Maharashtra Congress is in bad shape, and we need to fight against this government," he added.

Sapkal served as an MLA from 2014 to 2019, representing the Buldhana Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra.

Along with the state's new party chief, the Congress President has also approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Maharashtra.

The Congress leadership aims to strengthen the party’s presence in Maharashtra, especially after its poor electoral performance. With Sapkal’s appointment, the party hopes to rebuild its base and counter the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition more effectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.