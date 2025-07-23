Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) The unit of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial comedy entertainer, #Mega157, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, has now announced that they have wrapped up the third schedule of the film.

The unit shot some crucial scenes and a duet song featuring the lead actors in the scenic locations of Kerala during the third schedule.

The duet is a lively and melodious montage song featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, sources said. Set against the colourful backdrop of a wedding, the number exudes fun and celebration.

Taking to his X timeline, director Anil Ravipudi put out a video clip that showed Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi boarding a private jet and landing at Hyderabad.

Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Our Shankarvaraprasad garu has joyfully completed the third schedule in Kerala and returned."

The production is moving at a swift and efficient pace, the sources say and add that as teased in a recent promo, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a vintage, stylish avatar, adding a nostalgic charm to the film.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film has so far completed three schedules of shooting.

While the unit completed the first schedule in Hyderabad, it wrapped up the second schedule of the film in the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie in June this year. The Mussoorie schedule was planned for 10 days and the unit stuck to the schedule.

Now, the unit has completed the third schedule in Kerala.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.