Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film PS-2 has unveiled the third enchanting song 'Shivoham'.

Featuring a powerful and intense chant, the narrative showcases Madhurantakan, played by actor Rahman, vying for the Chola throne and forms alliances with the Kalamugars headed by a fierce leader played by Makarand Deshpande.

The song carries historical and cultural significance, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

Shivoham is composed, produced and arranged by A.R.Rahman and is based on Nirvana Shatakam by Adi Shankara. It is sung by renowned Singers Sathyaprakash, Dr. Narayanan, Sreekanth Hariharan, Nivas, Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj, T.S. Ayyappan.

PS2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

Subaskaran's Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by A.R. Rahman.

PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

