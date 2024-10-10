Theft, corruption, dishonesty, loot by AAP pushed Delhi into revenue deficit: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday hit out at the AAP over reports of revenue deficit and said this loss has not happened due to free electricity or water being given by the Delhi government but due to the party's corruption and dishonesty.

Talking to IANS, Kapil Mishra said, "It is a clear case of corruption. If you listen to Kejriwal's earlier speeches, he said that 'if the government is honest, then there will be no shortage of money.' He used to say, 'I am honest therefore I can distribute things for free'. I think this deficit has not happened due to free electricity or water being given to Delhiites by the AAP government, but because of theft, corruption, dishonesty and loot done by them."

"For the first time in the history of the national Capital in a government like Delhi, the fiscal deficit is increasing. This has never happened in Delhi because it is the capital of our country, a lot of money comes here from the Central government. Despite this, there is a loss in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Jal Board, and there is no money left to repair roads and fix lights. It shows that they have done corruption in Delhi as there is no money left to pay salaries to the government employees," he asserted.

Mishra further stated that Kejriwal's logic proves that the entire Delhi government is steeped in corruption.

"Now, this proves that Kejriwal, Atishi and his entire Delhi government are corrupt. And, Delhi is paying a huge price for this. All the money has gone into the pockets of thieves," Mishra added.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Delhi Jal Board has gone into a loss of Rs 70,000 crore.

"DTC has become private. The loss is not as much as it is being shown, the deficit has reached more than Rs 1 lakh crore. I believe that all these things like providing water, and electricity can be given for free. But, they have done corruption here also," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.