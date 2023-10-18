Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ releases new BGM ‘Master X Leo’ which emits total swag

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ is not done with all of its music reveals just yet, as the film has come up with a new version of its BGM which is titled ‘Master X Leo’, and it is full of swag.

The music of ‘Leo’ is composed by music maestro Anirudh Ravinchander who recently composed for the SRK-starrer and Atlee directorial ‘Jawan’, for which he earned a massive amount of praise.

However, in the case ‘Leo’, Anirudh’s soundtrack is a lot darker as it fuses electronic music, hip-hop, ambient music, and even elements of heavy metal. The new version of this BGM is a remixed version of the original ‘Bada**’ soundtrack where it primarily relies on electronic-rock infused gangsta rap.

But then it quickly switches to heavy rock riffs with pure open production. This remixed BGM is, however, just as much ‘Bada**’ as the actual version and still emits pure swag.

While the original version is mostly rock riffs and electronic music, with only some gangsta rap vibes, the ‘Master X Leo’ version is more electronic and hip-hop infused in comparison to the original.

Needless to say, this new version has also received great acclaim from fans with Anirudh getting a lot of praise for his musical creativity and wanting to experiment more sonically.

The music video shows several clips from the movie and cuts it up with various animated scenes. This includes Thalapathy Vijay fighting several goons inside a train, Sanjay Dutt tracking him, and then the clip of forging a sword which he later covers up in chocolate.

Initially restrained in production, the song suddenly explodes in sound design the moment the rock riffs hit. A much smaller version of ‘Bada**’, the new version still hits and packs in a huge punch that makes the listener feel like a boss.

‘Leo’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Anand among others. The movie will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.

