Terrorists will pay very heavy price: J&K LG on 'Sunday Market' attack

Srinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday talked to DGP Nalin Prabhat about the grenade attack on 'Sunday Market' in Srinagar and asked for an effective and forceful response to punish the terrorists and their associates, an official statement said.

“Terrorists targeting citizens will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. You have full freedom to crush terror outfits and leave no stone unturned to complete this mission,” L-G told the DGP.

He also wished speedy recovery of those injured and directed that district administration should extend all possible assistance.

Earlier, terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, injuring over a dozen pedestrians and shoppers, officials said.

Officials said that unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF mobile bunker vehicle near Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) crossing in Srinagar city.

The place, where the grenade exploded is thronged by shoppers on Sundays due to the ‘Sunday Market’ (hawkers selling warm clothes, blankets, jackets, utensils, crockery, shoes etc) operating in the area as shops etc are closed due to the weekend holiday.

The attack came a day after a Pakistani LeT top commander, Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed was killed and four security men injured in a fierce gunfight in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar.

Last month, terrorists killed six non-local workers and a local doctor when they attacked a workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district. On October 25, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two civilian porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla district.

On November 1, terrorists fired at two non-locals in Mazhama village of the Magam area in the Budgam district.

NC President and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah has alleged that these attacks are being carried out to destabilise the political government headed by Omar Abdullah. He has demanded an independent probe to find out which agency is responsible for these attacks.

Notwithstanding his allegations, the intelligence agencies believe that the handlers of terrorism from across the border have been frustrated by peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.

"These handlers of terrorism are giving their last push to disturb peace and tranquillity in J&K," said a top intelligence officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

