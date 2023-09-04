Terrorist killed in encounter at Reasi in J&K (Lead)

Jammu, Sep 4 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

"One terrorist ahs been killed so far while one police personnel has also suffered injuries," police said.

He said that it is a joint operation carried out by the police and army.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

