Terrorist killed during gunfight in J&K's Bandipora district

Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) One unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the terrorist was killed during an encounter between terrorists and the security forces in Ketsun forest in Bandipora district.

“The operation is still going on in the area. The identity of the slain terrorist will be ascertained once the encounter ends,” the officials said.

Ever since an elected government took office in J&K, terrorists have increased their activities as the intelligence agencies believe the terror handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan have been frustrated due to the participation of a large number of people in peaceful elections in J&K.

On November 2, a top commander of the LeT identified as Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed of Pakistan was killed after a daylong gunfight in the old Srinagar city Khanyar area.

Two local policemen and two CRPF troopers were injured in the Khanyar gunfight.

Last month, terrorists killed six workers of an infrastructure project company and a local doctor in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district. The workers were building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road and generate economic growth and employment in the area. Those killed in the Gagangir attack included six non-local workers and a doctor belonging to the Budgam district.

Later on, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

Terrorists have also targeted non-local semi-skilled workers in Shopian Assembly Constituency’s Budgam districts. Although the terrorist targets escaped with minor injuries.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has given clear orders to police and other security forces to go after terrorists, their harbourers, sympathisers and overground workers (OGWs).

The occurrence of terrorist attacks in places hitherto believed to be free of militancy has been a worrisome development for the security forces as a single terror-related incident disturbs peace that has been painstakingly achieved by the security forces.

