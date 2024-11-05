Mahabharata-linked sites in Kurukshetra will be developed: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that Mahabharata-linked historical pilgrimage sites in Kurukshetra and surrounding districts would be developed as key tourism destinations.

In this regard, officials from the Union Ministry of Tourism and the state Tourism Department were working together in a coordinated manner.

Minister Sharma informed this after attending the Second Mahabharata Circuit Conference, held in Karnal.

To promote tourism, the Union Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) organised the conference to discuss the development of historical and ancient pilgrimage sites related to the Mahabharata in the mythological and religious region of Kurukshetra and its neighbouring districts.

The conference was held at the Karna Lake Banquet Hall in Karnal, where a familiarisation tour was also conducted.

Minister Sharma attended the event as the chief guest. During the programme, he engaged in detailed discussions with officials from the Union Ministry of Tourism, the state Tourism Department and various tourism stakeholders and service providers.

He also released a book detailing the proceedings of the Second Mahabharata Circuit Conference, which highlights the significance of Kurukshetra.

He said just as Vrindavan attracts thousands of devotees and tourists, similar facilities would be developed in Kurukshetra to accommodate a larger number of visitors.

The minister also proposed that alongside Kurukshetra, the towns of Karnal and Kala Amb in Panipat should be included in the Mahabharata circuit, as these areas also receive a significant influx of tourists.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is working on the development of major tourist destinations across the state. These efforts are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and providing better amenities to visitors in the coming years.

Regional Director (North) of the Union Ministry of Tourism, R. K. Suman, said the ministry is committed to bringing Kurukshetra to the global stage and has already made significant strides in this mission.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.