Telugu superstar Sai Durgha Tej’s new movie #SDT18: First look video released

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The first look video of Telugu superstar Sai Durgha Tej’s untitled movie #SDT18 was released on Tuesday.

Titled “Intrude Into The World Of Arcady,” the video, directed by debutant K.P. Rohit, offers a glimpse into the meticulously crafted universe of the film.

The big-budget movie is produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment, who previously delivered the Pan-India blockbuster HanuMan.

The video depicts a land long gripped by evil forces, with its people eagerly awaiting the arrival of their saviour.

It showcases the dedicated efforts of the production team in bringing this fantastical world to life, featuring stunning sets, intricate weapons, and the transformation of actors into their roles, embodying characters who have endured great hardships.

The final frames are particularly striking, with the protagonist in “beast mode” confidently advancing through a fiery landscape.

Overall, it’s a thrilling preview of what’s to come. This sneak peek into the world of Arcady sparks immense curiosity, especially with the intense sight of Sai Durgha Tej in beast mode.

Everything about it feels exceptional, hinting at a truly larger-than-life story. Sai Durgha Tej plays a powerful, first-of-its-kind role in this high-octane, period-action drama, opposite the highly talented Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The film will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The cast includes: Sai Durgha Tej, Aishwarya Lekshmi Technical Crew: Writer, Director: K.P. Rohit Producers: K. Niranjan Reddy, Chaitanya Reddy Banner: Primeshow Entertainment

