Here’s why Kartik Aaryan wants Vidya Balan, not Manjulika

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will be joining Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ to promote their upcoming film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

The makers have been treating fans to several exciting promos from the episode, and recently, they shared another one showing Vidya preparing a 'nervous' Kartik for the show. Sony TV posted the video on its official Instagram page and wrote, “KBC par aane ke liye excited hai @balanvidya aur nervous hai @kartikaaryan , kaise suljhayenge ye KBC ke sawaalon ka bhool bhulaiya?.”

The promo video opens with the ‘Dirty Picture’ actress playfully teasing Kartik Aaryan by saying, “You look very nervous today.” Kartik, with a hint of humour, admits that he is indeed nervous, explaining that it's his first time on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and the experience is making him anxious. Vidya, not missing a beat, turns the tables by quizzing Kartik with a few light-hearted questions, playfully testing how well he's prepared for his big debut on the show. Their witty exchange sets the tone for fun and engaging segment.

The exciting promo ends with Kartik saying, ‘I want Vidya, not Manjulika.’ The promo videos have created immense excitement among fans to see these three actors sharing the screen together. Kartik, who plays Rooh Baba in the film, shared a picture of himself posing with Vidya and Amitabh, captioning it, "Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnath (sic).”

This fun filled episode will air on 18th October. On a related note, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjai Mishra, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Vidya Balan is set to reprise her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika in the film. Her return marks a reunion with the beloved franchise, following her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 movie. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer cop drama 'Singham Again.'

