Telugu actor Roshann Meka plays Mohanlal's screen son in 'Vrushabha'

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Telugu actor Roshann Meka, who has been roped in to play Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son in multilingual epic action entertainer 'Vrushabha', said it's a very big opportunity to share screen space with the latter.

'Vrushabha' tells a high intensity dramatic epic story between a father and his son, and promises to have a massive ensemble cast and the state of the art VFX and high octane sequences to enthrall fans.

Talking on the same, Roshann said: "Getting a chance to share screen space with Mohanlal sir is a very big opportunity for me. It will be a challenging role and I am prepping hard to live upto the Nanda sir's vision of my character. I feel honoured to be on board this amazing film."

Producer Abhishek Vyas, AVS Studios, said, "Casting for the film has been done keeping in mind that fans everywhere should enjoy this amazing film. We strongly feel that Roshan is very capable and talented, and fits his role seamlessly and will do great justice to his pivotal role in the film. We are delighted to have him on-board in this journey. We will be revealing other cast details shortly.”

Director Nanda Kishore added, "When I met Roshan, I knew I had found my actor to play Mohanlal's son. I have seen his earlier work and I am very impressed with his acting skills. Roshan will be a great asset to the film."

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios, it will go on floors later this month, and will be released in 2024, in over 4,500 screens worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

