What Will Be the Price of Balapur Laddu This Year?

Balapur Laddu Auction Price: Every year, eager anticipation surrounds the auction of the Balapur Laddu, with people eagerly awaiting the final selling price. The auction for the 2023 Balapur Laddu is poised to exceed Rs 30 lakhs plus.

In the previous year, the Balapur Laddu sold for Rs 24.64 lakhs, with the winning bidder being Ponguleti Laxma Reddy.

Several people from both the Telugu states bid to lay their hands on the famed laddu which is placed in the hands of the Balapur Ganesh idol. Telugus believe that this laddu will usher in prosperity and luck for them. Balapur residents even refer to this as Bangaru laddu.

It remains to be seen how much the laddu will fetch this year.