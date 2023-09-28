Hyderabad: The immersion of Ganesh idols is underway despite rain in several parts of the city on Thursday. Thousands of idols have been immersed in the picturesque Hussain Sagar since morning marking the end of 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Massive processions with Ganesh idols atop lorries were seen inching towards the lake from different parts of the city. The Hyderabad police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth passage of processions.

Thousands of devotees bid adieu to the 63-feet tall Bada Ganesh installed at Khairatabad in the waters of Hussain Sagar in the afternoon. The shifting of Khairatabad Ganesh idol on a special trailer began soon after the midnight ritual at the pandal and the procession began at 8 in the morning on Thursday.

The police personnel deployed for the security were seen breaking into an impromptu dance during the Ganesh immersion procession at Tank Bund in the city. The video of policemen dancing soon went viral on social media.