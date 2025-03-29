Ugadi 2025: Rasi Phalalu and Horoscope Predictions

As the Telugu community readies to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, on March 30, 2025, astrologers have made their forecasts according to Zodiac Signs for the year ahead. Ugadi Rasi Phalalu, or the Telugu New Year horoscope, is an important part of the festivities, advising people to make wise choices about their lives, professions, and relationships.

Based on astrologers, the stars and planets' position will hugely influence the fate of individuals in the year to come. Below is a summary of what is predicted for each zodiac sign:

Aries (Meshamu)

There will be a significant career shift or promotion after May, which will result in greater financial security.

Watch out for health complications due to stress and worry.

Romantic relationships will flourish, but don't jump into things; wait and be patient.

Aries people will have more energy and enthusiasm, resulting in remarkable advancement in their personal and professional lives.

They should be careful about being impulsive and careless, as it can result in accidents or injuries.

Taurus (Vrishabham)

Invest in property or real estate, as it will yield huge financial returns.

There will be a surprise inheritance or sudden windfall.

Be careful about excess consumption of food and alcohol, as it can cause health problems.

Taurus people will see more financial security and stability, which will result in a more luxurious and comfortable life.

But they have to be careful about greed and materialism, as it can create spiritual imbalance.

Gemini (Mithunam)

There will be a significant career breakthrough, resulting in more recognition and respect.

Be careful about gossip and rumours, as they can harm your reputation.

Take risks and be adventurous, as it will open up new doors of opportunities and experiences.

Gemini people will see enhanced communication powers and mental capabilities, bringing about great developments in their personal and career life.

They need to be careful about restlessness and impulsiveness, which could result in errors and blunders.

Cancer (Karkata)

Look forward to a great development in your domestic life, with more harmony and mutual understanding.

Take care of emotional conflicts and mood swings.

Spend on education or self-improvement, as it will yield long-term gains.

Cancer people will become more emotionally stable and secure, resulting in a more peaceful and harmonious life.

However, they should be careful about clinginess and possessiveness, as it can create relationship problems.

Leo (Simham)

Look forward to a huge boost in your confidence and self-esteem.

Be careful about pride and arrogance, as it can result in downfall.

Take good care of your health, particularly your heart and eyes.

Leo people will feel more creativity and self-expression, and there will be tremendous advancement in their life and work.

But they should avoid egoism and selfishness, as it will create problems for others.

Virgo (Kanya)

There will be considerable improvement in your financial condition, with more income and stability.

Avoid worry and tension, as they will result in health problems.

Prioritize self-care and personal growth, as it will have long-term rewards.

The Virgo individual will have better analytical abilities and detail orientation, which will make a huge improvement in their career and personal lives.However, they need to avoid perfectionism and criticism, as it can make them burn out and exhausted.

Libra (Thula)

Look forward to a dramatic change in your relationship, with greater harmony and empathy.

Avoid being indecisive and procrastinate.

Risk everything and be an adventurer because it will usher in new challenges and experiences.

Libra persons will gain added social abilities and magnetism and experience great gains in their social and professional spheres.

But be wary of becoming people pleasers and losing assertiveness since this can breed exploitation and manipulativeness.

Scorpio (Vrishchikam)

Expect a breakthrough on a large scale in your job that will open the doors of more recognition and respect.

Be watchful of possessiveness and obsession because they can cause relationship problems.

Practise self-caring and personal growth, as it will result in long-term advantages.

Scorpio individuals will see more passion and intensity, which will contribute to great developments in their professional and personal lives.

However, they should be watchful of mistrust and secrecy because it can create misunderstandings and fights.

Sagittarius (Dhanus)

You can have great improvement in your health and well-being.

Avoid carelessness and rashness, as they could cause accidents or harm.

Put attention on studies or self-improvement, as it will give long-term dividends.

Sagittarius natives will see improved optimism and eagerness, resulting in dramatic growth in their lives, both professional and personal.

They need to avoid being too self-assured and non-planners, as it can cause blunders and setbacks.

Capricorn (Makaram)

Look forward to a dramatic improvement in your financial status, with higher earnings and stability.

Avoid greed and materialism, as they can cause spiritual imbalance.

Prioritize self-care and personal growth, as it will bring long-term gains.

Capricorn people will have more discipline and responsibility, resulting in dramatic progress in their personal and professional lives.

However, they should beware of perfectionism and workaholism, as it could result in burnout and exhaustion.

Aquarius (Kumbham)

Hoping for a significant breakthrough in your career, which will result in greater recognition and respect.

Watch out for rebellion and nonconformity, as they could result in clashes with authority.

Invest in education or personal growth, as it will bring long-term dividends.

Aquarius people will become more humanitarian and independent, which will bring great development to their working life as well as their personal life.

They have to be careful about unpredictability and eccentricity, as it could cause instability and chaos.

Pisces (Meenam)

There will be a great improvement in your spiritual life with more affiliation towards your inner self.

You have to be careful about escapism and addiction, as they could cause health problems.

Emphasis on personal growth and self-care, as it will yield long-term results.

Pisces people will attain higher intuition and empathy, resulting in great personal and professional advancement.

But they need to watch out for dreaminess and distraction, as they can result in procrastination and indecision.

As Telugu people celebrate Ugadi, these astrological predictions give useful insights about the next year. Based on the positions of the stars and planets, one can make conscious choices about life, profession, and relationships and prepare oneself for success and achievement in the year to come.

Also read: Mad Square Day 1 Box Office Collection: Sensational Rs. 7.75 Crores Opening!