Twist in D Srinivas Joining Congress

In an interesting development, a day after former APCC president D. Srinivas joined Congress, his wife sent his resignation to the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, March 27.

In another letter, she requested the congress party to not use him for their politics. He even got fits due to Congress pressure yesterday, she added.

Srinivas’ elder son Sanjay, who is with Congress and was at party office when he joined alleged that his brother MP Arvind Kumar had forced this resignation. He is also worried about his father’s health condition, Sanjay said.

