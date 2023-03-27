HYDERABAD: A total of fifteen people including a middleman have been arrested were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials probing the TSPSC examination paper leak case.

It is also reported that the accused were selling papers to others after they got access to it. A candidate named Tirupathiah from Mahbubnagar was arrested recently based on the information given by the other accused. As per SIT investigation, Tirupathaiah had bought the AE paper from one of the main accused Dakya Naik. It is also pertinent to note that another main accused Renuka and Tirupathaiah hailed from the same village.

It is reported that those who got more than 100 marks in Group-1 (Group 1) prelims (which was cancelled) are being called and interrogated by SIT and more arrests are likely to be made in this case which rocked the State of Telangana. SIT officials earlier arrested Nilesh, Gopal, Dakya, and Rajender from a lodge in Hyderabad on the 4th of this month. During the investigations SIT found that out of 20 employees of TSPSC who had appeared for Group-I Prelims, eight had qualified for Group-1 mains.

Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Rajashekar Reddy, Lavdyavath Dhakya, and Rajeshwar Nayak were brought to the SIT office from the CCS office for questioning for the second day and are likely to be questioned on Tuesday also.

Also Read: TSPSC paper leak: SIT grills key accused for 2nd day