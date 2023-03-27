BSF recovers 6 kg narcotics dropped by drone in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized six kg narcotics dropped by a drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector, an official said.

"On March 26, at around 9.36 p.m., BSF troops deployed at the International Border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Toor village in Amritsar district," the BSF said.

During thorough search of the area on Monday, BSF troops recovered six packets, containing 6.27 kg heroin, inside a bag lying in the fields near the village.

A motorcycle was also found nearby.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.