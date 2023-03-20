The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case issued a notice to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC President Anumula Revanth Reddy on Monday, to provide evidence with regard to his alleged statements made in connection to the issue. He was told to come for questioning on March 23 at 11 AM in the morning.

Revanth Reddy had earlier alleged that IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s personal assistant Tirupati was involved in paper leak and that candidates from his village got more than a hundred marks in Group-1 preliminary examination, conducted in October last year. The SIT issued a notice asking Revanth Reddy to share the information and proof about the leak of the papers.

As he was not present in his house the SIT officials pasted the notice at his residence. Jubilee hills police were also present.

Revanth Reddy is currently on Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, protested over the TSPSC paper leak case in Kamareddy, and staged a day-long protest with other Congress leaders. The Congress MP on Sunday had made allegations that KTR's PA played a key role and made several other allegations about the case. He also stated that the main accused lodged in the Chanchalguda Jail were being threatened by a few people.

