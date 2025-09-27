TSPSC Group-2 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, Sep 28!

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has confirmed that the Group 2 Services Examination 2025 final results will be released on September 28. This long-awaited announcement will decide the fate of thousands of aspirants who appeared for the recruitment process to fill 783 vacancies across several state departments.

The written examination for Group 2 posts was held in December 2024 under Notification No. 28/2022. These posts include Assistant Labour Officer, Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, Sub-Registrar Grade II, Extension Officer, Municipal Commissioner Grade III and other key administrative roles. The recruitment has seen intense competition, with candidates across Telangana vying for stable and prestigious government service.

According to TSPSC, the merit list will be published on the commission’s official website on September 28. The list will rank candidates based on their scores in the written examination. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for certificate verification, where they must present academic records, identity proof, community certificates and other documents required for eligibility confirmation.

Once the verification stage is complete, TSPSC will move ahead with the appointment process by issuing joining orders to successful candidates. These appointments will formally place the selected candidates in their respective departments and posts.

The official confirmation of the result date brings relief to thousands who have been waiting since the written exams concluded. Aspirants are advised to keep all their documents ready and frequently check the TSPSC website for the direct link to the merit list and further instructions.

With the announcement now scheduled, September 28 promises to be a crucial day for Telangana’s government job seekers hoping to begin their careers in public service.