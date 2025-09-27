Zoho Arattai App: The Indian Alternative to WhatsApp Everyone’s Talking About

Indian software giant Zoho is renewing its push into the messaging space with Arattai, a homegrown chat platform positioned as a privacy focused alternative to WhatsApp. The app, whose name means “chit chat” in Tamil, has recently returned to the spotlight following endorsements from government leaders and fresh comments from Zoho’s founder Sridhar Vembu about the company’s larger mission.

Arattai offers a complete suite of modern communication tools. Users can send text messages, share photos and videos, create group chats, make high quality voice and video calls, and exchange files. It works across mobile and desktop, covering Android, iOS, Windows and Mac. The interface is deliberately familiar so that people switching from global apps will feel comfortable, but Zoho has emphasised one key differentiator: the app keeps user data in India and is built with privacy as a central promise.

Everything You Need to Know About Zoho's Messaging App Arattai

Interest in Arattai spiked recently when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan publicly urged Indians to try the app. He described it as free, easy to use, safe and secure, and praised the idea of a trusted local alternative for day to day communication. His message gained traction across social media and brought the app into the mainstream conversation about digital self reliance.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has added to the momentum. Known for building one of India’s most successful global tech companies without outside funding, Vembu recently spoke about Zoho’s goal of creating world class technology that can stand shoulder to shoulder with American giants. In public interactions he has encouraged users to compare Zoho’s offerings with Microsoft and other major platforms, saying that Indian companies can match or even outperform them if given the chance. His advocacy of Arattai fits into his broader vision of strengthening India’s digital independence.

Privacy and data control remain major selling points. Zoho hosts Arattai’s servers within India, assuring users that their information does not travel abroad. Calls are encrypted and the company has stated its intent to extend advanced privacy protections to all messaging features. For many Indian users concerned about data leaving the country or about frequent changes to privacy policies on foreign platforms, this local control is appealing.

Arattai is still evolving. Early users have appreciated its clean interface and stable performance but also asked for more advanced options like disappearing messages, secret chats and tighter end to end encryption. Zoho has acknowledged these expectations and hinted at ongoing development to add richer security features and business friendly tools. The app is also expected to integrate deeply with Zoho’s suite of productivity and business applications, which could make it useful not just for personal messaging but also for small enterprises and freelancers.

The timing may work in Arattai’s favour. WhatsApp continues to dominate India with its massive user base, but it faces occasional criticism over spam, misinformation and privacy concerns. Telegram and Signal have their own followings but remain niche compared to WhatsApp. A reliable Indian platform backed by a company with Zoho’s track record could find space in this market, especially if government encouragement and public interest grow.

For Zoho, Arattai is more than just another app. It represents an attempt to show that Indian companies can build secure and user friendly consumer technology at scale. For users, it offers a chance to try a local service with strong privacy promises and a familiar experience. While WhatsApp remains deeply entrenched, Arattai is quietly positioning itself as an option worth watching in India’s rapidly changing digital landscape.