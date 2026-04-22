TGSRTC Strike Begins: Bus Services Halt Across Telangana from Midnight

The strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees has officially begun from midnight on April 22, bringing bus services across the state to a halt. The decision to go ahead with the indefinite strike came after last-minute talks between the government and RTC unions failed to reach any agreement. With no resolution in sight, employees proceeded with the protest as planned, leading to immediate disruption in public transport.

From early morning, a large number of RTC buses remained off the roads, affecting lakhs of passengers who depend on these services for daily travel. The impact is being felt across both urban and rural areas, with many commuters struggling to find alternative transportation. Autos, cabs, and private vehicles have seen a sudden rise in demand as people try to manage their travel needs.

The strike has been called over long-pending demands of RTC employees, including better pay, job security, and the merger of the corporation with the state government. Despite multiple discussions in recent days, unions expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of concrete assurances, which ultimately led to the strike being implemented.

With the strike now underway, uncertainty continues over how long the disruption will last. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly as normal bus services are unlikely to resume until fresh talks between the government and unions lead to a breakthrough.