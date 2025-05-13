Telangana Students Should Get Local Status in AP Sainik Schools: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has urged the Central Government and the Andhra Pradesh Government to continue granting local status to Telangana students applying for admission to AP Sainik Schools. He stated that nearly 20,000 Telangana students, who appeared for the Sainik School entrance exam, are now uncertain about their admissions due to a recent policy change.

This situation arose after the AP Government and the Ministry of Defence reportedly took a decision to remove local status for Telangana students in AP Sainik Schools. This move has caused widespread concern among parents and students across Telangana.

Minister Ponnam emphasized that while almost every state in the country has its own Sainik School, Telangana still does not. He demanded the establishment of Sainik Schools in Telangana at the earliest and urged Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Raghunandan Rao also took up the issue and met Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. He submitted a petition requesting the continuation of eligibility for Telangana students in AP Sainik Schools and also appealed for the establishment of three Sainik Schools in Telangana.