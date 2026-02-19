Telangana Schools to Shift to Half-Day Schedule from March 16; Check Timings and Summer Break Dates

The Telangana School Education Department has announced revised school timings across the state, affecting institutions in Hyderabad and other districts.

From March 16, schools will operate on a half-day basis, with classes scheduled between 8:00 am and 12:30 pm. Government and local body schools will continue to provide mid-day meals, which will be served at the end of the school day.

Exam-Time Adjustments for SSC Centres

Schools serving as centres for the upcoming SSC Public Examinations will adopt special timings. As exams will take place in the morning, regular classes in these schools will be conducted in the afternoon from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

In institutions where Class X exam centres are hosted, students will receive mid-day meals first, followed by academic sessions.

After the SSC exams conclude, all such schools will revert to the half-day schedule.

Ramzan Schedule for Select Institutions

Considering the observance of Ramzan, Urdu medium schools and DIET colleges will follow extended morning hours from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm between February 19 and March 20.

To balance the academic calendar, authorities have planned compensatory classes after Ramzan. Upper primary and high school students will attend one additional hour daily, while primary classes will extend teaching by half an hour.

Summer Break Announced

Schools across Telangana will close for summer holidays from April 24 to June 11. Classes for the new academic year will resume on June 12, 2026.