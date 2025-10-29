Telangana Reels Under Cyclone Montha: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Railway tracks at Dornakal Railway Station were completely submerged on October 29 (Tuesday) following incessant rains in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, caused by the lingering effects of Cyclone Montha. As a result, Konark Express and Golconda Express were stopped due to safety concerns.

The flooding led to multiple train cancellations and route diversions. In the morning, the South Central Railway (SCR) announced the cancellation of the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express (22204) scheduled for October 29 and the Howrah–Secunderabad Falaknuma Express (12703) scheduled for October 30 (Thursday).

Subsequently, due to water-logging at Dornakal, the Satavahana Superfast Express (12714) running between Vijayawada and Hyderabad was also cancelled. In addition, six trains were diverted to alternative routes. These include the Golconda Express (17202) from Secunderabad to Guntur, Krishna Express (17405) between Tirupati and Adilabad, Rapti Sagar Express (12521) between Barauni and Ernakulam, Duronto Express (12270) from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Chennai Central, Kerala Superfast Express (12625) from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi, and Swarna Jayanti Express (12643) from Thiruvananthapuram to Hazrat Nizamuddin.

After crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, Cyclone Montha weakened into a deep depression. However, as it moved towards Telangana, it triggered heavy rainfall in the southern and central districts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Hanamakonda, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal, and Yadadri–Bhongir districts, warning of moderate rains and thunderstorms. A yellow alert was issued for B. Kothagudem, Bhupalapally, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Wanaparthy districts.

Extremely heavy rainfall has been reported in Hanamakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, and Yadadri–Bhongir, with severe downpour anticipated in Siddipet, Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Bhupalapally. In Hyderabad, persistent rains are expected to continue throughout October 29, causing disruption in daily life and transportation.