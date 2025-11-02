Telangana Private Colleges Bandh on November 3: Holiday for Students

Private professional colleges across Telangana are set to shut down from November 3, as the standoff over pending fee reimbursement funds escalates. The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) has called for a statewide bandh, demanding the government release the overdue ₹900 crore.

The fee reimbursement scheme, which supports students from economically weaker sections, has been delayed for months. As a result, many colleges say they are struggling to pay staff salaries, manage daily expenses, and maintain basic infrastructure.

According to college managements, the total dues have piled up to several thousand crores over the years. Teachers and student unions have also extended their support to the bandh, citing the financial strain faced by institutions and staff.

If the protest goes ahead, classes, exams, and administrative work will come to a standstill across hundreds of private campuses. The disruption may also affect ongoing admissions and academic schedules.

Meanwhile, the state government has begun inspections at several institutions and assured that funds will be released in phases. However, managements remain skeptical, saying the delay has already caused significant damage to the education system.

FATHI has urged the government to immediately clear the pending ₹900 crore and release the remaining arrears by the end of this financial year. The association warned that if the issue remains unresolved, the bandh could be extended indefinitely.

With both sides holding firm, Telangana’s higher education sector faces a major crisis starting November 3.