Telangana Polls: Naidu Violates Model Code of Conduct 

Hyderabad: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by taking out a huge rally in Hyderabad on Wednesday, according to reports. A day after being released on conditional bail, Naidu came to the Telangana capital to visit his home here.

The party workers of Telangana TDP had come to the Begumpet airport to receive their party leader. With little disregard to the existing MCC in Telangana, the TDP chief led a huge rally from the local airport to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The TDP rally caused traffic jams in and around the Begumpet area. The motorists and four-wheelers were seen stuck in the traffic snarls on the Begumpet-Secunderabad stretch, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. The party workers did not even care to give way to the ambulances on the city roads.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naidu defied the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s conditions for his interim bail. As soon as Chandrababu walked out of Rajahmundry Central Jail, he immediately broke the rule and spoke to the media.

