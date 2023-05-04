Telangana: Newly Married Couple Raised Slogans Inside Wedding Hall, Here’s Why

Rajanna Sircilla : The junior panchayat secretaries and outsourced panchayat secretaries have launched an indefinite strike demanding the regularization of their jobs. One such couple, junior panchayat secretaries Nagula Srikanth, a resident of Rajanna Sircilla and Mounik, a native of Karimnagar, who were part of the protest, got married on Thursday.

Soon after the marriage, the newly married couple held a protest inside the wedding hall and raised the demand for regularization of their service by holding a placard in Telugu. The guests at the wedding were shocked initially and later they supported the couple.

The junior panchayat secretaries and outsourced panchayat secretaries have said they were appointed four year back but their posts were not regularized so far.

The Opposition parties including Congress and BJP have expressed their solidarity with the striking employees. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address the issues of the protesting employees.

The BJP leader shot off a letter to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in which he claimed 9,350 junior panchayat secretaries were staging a protest. He said the protesting staff, who qualified in competitive examinations, deserve regularization of their jobs.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured the protesting employees that he would raise their issue in the next Assembly session. The employees had given him a representation.

