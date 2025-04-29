Telangana New DGP: Eight IPS Officers Competing for Top Post

Telangana is preparing to name a new Director General of Police (DGP) with the current chief, Dr. Jitender, scheduled to retire on September 6. The state government has completed the initial selection process and sent a list of eight senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for review.

The officers in contention are: Ravi Gupta, CV Anand, Dr. Jitender, Apte Vinayak Prabhakar, Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, B. Shivdhar Reddy, Dr. Soumya Mishra, and Shikha Goyal.

As per procedure, the UPSC will evaluate their qualifications and send back a panel of three names. The state government will then choose one among them to be the next DGP of Telangana.

Dr. Jitender has served in the top post with distinction and will complete his term later this year. The process ensures that only officers with a minimum of two years of service left are considered for the role, following civil services guidelines.

This transition in leadership comes at a critical time for Telangana, with growing focus on policing reforms, public safety, and law-and-order management. The appointment of the new police chief is expected to shape the strategic direction of the state’s police force in the years ahead.

The final decision will be announced shortly after the UPSC sends its recommendations.