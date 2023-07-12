Telangana: Minor Couple Commits Suicide by Hanging in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a shocking incident, a minor couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling in Siddipet district on Wednesday. The incident has left the families of both the minors shocked.

The incident took place at the boy’s house in Lachapeta of Dubbaka mandal. The two minors, who were studying intermediate at a private college, hanged themselves with the same cloth. The minors have reportedly left a suicide note before taking the extreme step.

The police said the underage boy and girl were in a relationship. They ended their lives fearing separation if their families became aware of their affair. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the government hospital in Dubbaka for post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

